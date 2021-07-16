Lisa McCormick

Kawasaki Coloring Book

Kawasaki Coloring Book landscape illustration outdoors nature desert mountains x games extreme sports line art atv side by side ninja bmx motorcross jet ski motorcycle motor sports kawasaki coloring book
I had the chance to work with Kawasaki to create a coloring book for both kids and adults alike that features their Ninja Motorcycle, KLX Motorcross bike, Teryx KRX side by side, and Jet Ski. Each illustration is a 2 page spread and is available starting the summer of 2021 at IMS Outdoors in cities across North America.

