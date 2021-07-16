Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
CE illustrations #3 - Stations

CE illustrations #3 - Stations tourisme stations aerodrome gare france monument illustrator vector illustration 2d
Custom illustration of various french monuments and infrastructures I designed in Illustrator for a motion video about the Caisses d'Epargne bank's history.

See the details and the video on my behance portfolio :

https://www.behance.net/gallery/123605819/Motion-Histoire-des-Caisses-dEpargne

Rebound of
CE illustrations #2 - Bell towers
By Fremox
