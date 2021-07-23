Jeffrey Kuik
Make it Max

Vleesch & Co Homepage design

Jeffrey Kuik
Make it Max
Jeffrey Kuik for Make it Max
Hire Us
  • Save
Vleesch & Co Homepage design web design website design make it max makeitmax meat shop ux design ui design visual design user interface webdesign webshop meat ux agency website ui design
Vleesch & Co Homepage design web design website design make it max makeitmax meat shop ux design ui design visual design user interface webdesign webshop meat ux agency website ui design
Download color palette
  1. Vleesch&Co dribbble thumbnail.png
  2. Vleesch & Co - Homepage.jpg

This is a redesign for an online webshop who sells high quality meat called Vleesch and Co. Upon loading the homepage you'll see some juicy pieces of meat. Don't you get hungry already?

Want to work together? Don't hesitate to reach out to us at our tiki bar! (yes, we're not kidding)

makeitmax.design

Press "L" if you enjoyed this post and don't forget to follow so you'll always stay up to date with our most recent designs.

Thank you for watching

Make it Max
Make it Max
Hire Us
Like