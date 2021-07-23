Vleesch & Co Homepage design

This is a redesign for an online webshop who sells high quality meat called Vleesch and Co. Upon loading the homepage you'll see some juicy pieces of meat. Don't you get hungry already?

Want to work together? Don't hesitate to reach out to us at our tiki bar! (yes, we're not kidding)

makeitmax.design

Press "L" if you enjoyed this post and don't forget to follow so you'll always stay up to date with our most recent designs.

Thank you for watching