Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lidiane

Calculator - Daily UI #004

Lidiane
Lidiane
  • Save
Calculator - Daily UI #004 calculator app design mobile dailyui ux ui
Download color palette

Hey folks! ✌️
Take a look at my 4th day at the #DailyUI challenge.

Don't forget to leave a comment and press "L" ❤️

Thanks for watching 🌞

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Lidiane
Lidiane

More by Lidiane

View profile
    • Like