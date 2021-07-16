Darko Milovanović
Community Landing Page

Darko Milovanović
Reforma: UI/UX Design Agency
Community Landing Page ux ui concept design landing landing page website people black community organization insitutional orange network clean
Landing page concept for Network focusing on building an effective black community that better protect Black children, support families, and strengthen communities.

Thank you for checking it out. :)

