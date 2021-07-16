DailyUI Challenge #12

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Greetings!
Task number 12 out of 100 requires you to create the design of a e-commerce shop ( single item ).
I wanted to be original and I created a good user experience trough this type of UI.
Hierarchy of colors and fonts size helped me to create this user experience.
I hope you like it!
#dailyui