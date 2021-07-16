Cezar-Gabriel Știrbăț

#DailyUI Challenge #12

Cezar-Gabriel Știrbăț
Cezar-Gabriel Știrbăț
  • Save
#DailyUI Challenge #12 hierarchy shoes shop ecommerce uxdesigner uidesigner design dailyui daily 100 challenge app uxuidesigner uxui uxdesign uidesign daily ui
Download color palette

Greetings!
Task number 12 out of 100 requires you to create the design of a e-commerce shop ( single item ).
I wanted to be original and I created a good user experience trough this type of UI.
Hierarchy of colors and fonts size helped me to create this user experience.
I hope you like it!
#dailyui

Cezar-Gabriel Știrbăț
Cezar-Gabriel Știrbăț

More by Cezar-Gabriel Știrbăț

View profile
    • Like