Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Putri Syifa Darmawel

Covid-19 Prevention Infographic

Putri Syifa Darmawel
Putri Syifa Darmawel
  • Save
Covid-19 Prevention Infographic infographic masking poster covid healthyfood mask washhand coronavirus corona art illustration vector illustrator covid-19 graphic design
Download color palette

This infographic provides information regarding the prevention of COVID-19. The choice of the dominant green colour indicates health which is related during covid-19, we must stay healthy and take care of the body by obeying health protocols and maintaining endurance.

Tools : Adobe Illustrator CC 2019

Putri Syifa Darmawel
Putri Syifa Darmawel

More by Putri Syifa Darmawel

View profile
    • Like