Covid-19 Prevention Infographic

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This infographic provides information regarding the prevention of COVID-19. The choice of the dominant green colour indicates health which is related during covid-19, we must stay healthy and take care of the body by obeying health protocols and maintaining endurance.
Tools : Adobe Illustrator CC 2019