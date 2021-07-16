Mood board

FAD academy - second session on Visual Arts and color psychology. I had no clue that there's so much to learn about colors. This is awesome!

.

Emotion: Sadness

"Stuck between her Dreams and Reality".

Her dream is to be in creative and glamorous world. However, reality is just a normal t-shirt and monotonous life. She is tangled between the both and let's see what she end up with! 😊

Color Palette: hues of grey, black and purple.