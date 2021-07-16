Leswus Graphics

Below the mountains

Leswus Graphics
Leswus Graphics
  • Save
Below the mountains cozy calm warm chill minimalistic poster graphicdesign mountain earth snow caves shadow light moonlight moon mountains design illustration
Download color palette

We are in love with the moonlight. In this summer nights, you go for a walk having a conversation, walking your dog and suddenly you are face to face with the moon, everything stops for a bit... and then you start talking about it. It has something special, so we wanted to frame it. We hope you like it and we invite you to comment. It will be nice to hear some of your stories. Thanks for reading and have a great day!

Leswus Graphics
Leswus Graphics

More by Leswus Graphics

View profile
    • Like