WIP: New 3D emojis in Superscene Constructor 😈 🔜

The last hottest news by now: new and classy 3D emojis are coming! They’re almost ready to release. We’re so excited and want to present them to you very-very soon 😤💪

3D emojis will be available for free if you got Superscene previous versions already and will be included in Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make for one year with a really huge discount.

Follow us on: Behance | Twitter | Instagram | UI8 | CM | Craftwork | Telegram