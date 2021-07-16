UI components - Color Palette

What you see is a snippet of the branding work we did for Prestalo, the online marketplace that has disrupted the industry helping users find the best personal loans and fast credits.

What's your take on the color scheme? After a few proposals and even more hours in the meeting room, this one was the chosen.

Looking back, we think that they made the right call. The color palette is so unique among industry players, making Prestalo stand out while offering the users the calmness and confidence they need for such an important moment in anyone's life.

Website | Instagram | Linkedin | Facebook | Clutch