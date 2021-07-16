Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cybersecurity Event Flyer

Cybersecurity Event Flyer design ui branding
I used Figma for this. I appreciate the flexibility I get from using it as compared to Canva. Also Teal really goes well with shades of yellow.

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
