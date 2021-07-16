madbeku - a to-do list for figma

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Finally launching #madbeku_off a to-do list for #figma 🚀 😍
(coming soon for #sketch and #AdobeXD)
✔ light and dark mode
✔ auto-layout + variants
✔ & more
get it here on ProductHunt
https://www.producthunt.com/posts/madbeku/maker-invite?code=wNyYTN
thanks for dropping by!!
show some 🖤