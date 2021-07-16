Vivek Clinton M

madbeku - a to-do list for figma

Vivek Clinton M
Vivek Clinton M
  • Save
madbeku - a to-do list for figma toolkit freebie checklist madbeku ui app productivity figma minimal to-do sticky ui ux product clean design
Download color palette

Finally launching #madbeku_off a to-do list for #figma 🚀 😍
(coming soon for #sketch and #AdobeXD)

✔ light and dark mode
✔ auto-layout + variants
✔ & more

get it here on ProductHunt
https://www.producthunt.com/posts/madbeku/maker-invite?code=wNyYTN

thanks for dropping by!!
show some 🖤

Vivek Clinton M
Vivek Clinton M

More by Vivek Clinton M

View profile
    • Like