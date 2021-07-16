Halloween Landing Page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is landing page or web page for Halloween event.
Hope you enjoy it !
What do you thing of this concept of landing page?
Give me your opinion in the comment section.
Follow my Instagram here :
https://www.instagram.com/nanangmalik_