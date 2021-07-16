Manga Website ( Novel )

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi everyone
This is my visual exploration for manga website concept. Just simple and minimalist. Hope you like it!
Feel free to comment and any feedback below.
Thanks!
I'm available for freelance project UI / UX Design,
Please DM me or Email savejansari100@gmail.com