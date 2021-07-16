Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ezra Selga

Parco Art | Harcover Concept

Parco Art | Harcover Concept identity illustration booklet art logo branding geometrical foil concept print musuem
A concept for a book of curated works in line with a reimagined brand for Parco Art Museum in Japan.

Part of a student works (2019)

