Daily UI 072 :: Image Slider

This photo gallery web is very modern and perfect for showing off a user's best pictures. A simple slider and next arrow button allows users to effortlessly move through their collection. A user's profile image in the top right offers quick access their account info and galleries profile. Beside that, a simple menu button enables users to quickly rearrange and delete images in their gallery. This design is all about being concise and allowing users to focus on their images rather than the gallery's design.