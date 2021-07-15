Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI 072 :: Image Slider

Daily UI 072 :: Image Slider web website photos album image slider figma gallery images dailyui072 app minimal clean dailyui design ux ui
This photo gallery web is very modern and perfect for showing off a user's best pictures. A simple slider and next arrow button allows users to effortlessly move through their collection. A user's profile image in the top right offers quick access  their account info and galleries profile. Beside that, a simple menu button enables users to quickly rearrange and delete images in their gallery. This design is all about being concise and allowing users to focus on their images rather than the gallery's design.

