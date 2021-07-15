Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Thuy Long Music Group Final

Thuy Long Music Group Final official final 2020 ldk le dang khoa label music group vintage retro vynil music vietnam saigon tlmg thuy long branding logo
  1. TLMG-Dribbble 2021-08.png
  2. TLMG-Dribbble 2021-07.png
  3. TLMG-Dribbble 2021-09.png

Final logo for Thuy Long Music Group, a music company established by Thuy Long, a famous singer in Saigon, Vietnam. Nostalgia, Retro, Timeless are what he is looking for his music career.

