Koka Pos ( Sales Order Management APP)

Hello everyone 👋

.

This is a point of sales application design for a shop, cafe or minimarket, which I named Koka Pos. In this application, there will be several products, the first is self-owned products, the second is digital products in the form of payments for credit, electricity, water and other digital design pages. others are still in the design stage of this application design, I made it very simple, easy to understand and definitely makes it easier for users, I hope you like the design that I made and help support votes and comments so that I can continue to work better.

.

Please Upvote the design and give me some

feedback about this design I hope you like it Thank You.

.

If you want to download this design, you can check my Uplabs profile, don't forget to help support each of my designs there, thank you.

Have a project idea? I am available for a new project

Contact Me!

You can find me at:

Linkedin | Instagram | Uplabs