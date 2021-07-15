Air Algérie Rebranding

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
about -
Air Algérie development process is constantly and substantially evolving in order to be in tune with international airlines standards, by
modernizing management tools and information systems as well as leveraging activities to standards in an ever-changing air industry environment and competitive landscape.
task
my task was to Refresh the brand with new visual identity and logomark with a responsive logotype that impliment and adapt to new
graphic and technological style
problem
50 years in the industry left an impression worldwide but refreshing the look and feel of the brand to reach more customers and stimulating to create new growth toward the brand
full project in behance :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122076867/Air-Algrie-Rebranding
instagram :
https://www.instagram.com/iamdrid/