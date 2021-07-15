Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anastasiya Nosova

Interior Decor — store

Interior Decor — store
Interior Decor — store interior store design minimal tilda website
Hi there! This concept was inspired by the usual photo. I look for references not just on the web, but also on Instagram and other resources.

This home screen is designed in the same minimalistic style as the photo. The only color accent is the photographs. The screen is simple, but functional: all sections of the store are placed in the navigation bar, key collections are placed separately. There is also a small description.

What do you think about this concept? Share your opinion and press the “L”!

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Web designer & Tilda specialist.
