Interior Decor — store

Hi there! This concept was inspired by the usual photo. I look for references not just on the web, but also on Instagram and other resources.

This home screen is designed in the same minimalistic style as the photo. The only color accent is the photographs. The screen is simple, but functional: all sections of the store are placed in the navigation bar, key collections are placed separately. There is also a small description.

