Malith Weeramuni

ELK | EMERGENCY PONCHOS | RAIN

Malith Weeramuni
Malith Weeramuni
  • Save
ELK | EMERGENCY PONCHOS | RAIN new packagings packaging design ideas packaging ideas design box box design product design logo graphic design modern branding illustration vector package design design box packaging product packagings packaging design packaging
Download color palette

ELK is a global knowing brand for Mylar Emergency Ponchos.
All of the typography on the box packaging was set in Audiowide, which includes this incredible condensed display style (which is also variable!).

The box packages are going to production this week, and I can't wait to see how the public responds to the new product. 🙂

I hope that you will like it guys, and feel free in comments, please. 😉

Have a project in mind? Get connected with me!
📩 Email: malithweeramuni@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +94 0767573952

Thanks for visiting this shot. 🙂
Follow me ❤️

Malith Weeramuni
Malith Weeramuni

More by Malith Weeramuni

View profile
    • Like