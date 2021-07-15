Loogart

My2030 Gender Equality

Loogart
Loogart
Hire Me
  • Save
My2030 Gender Equality graphic design 3d urban caricature city illustration vector illustration
My2030 Gender Equality graphic design 3d urban caricature city illustration vector illustration
Download color palette
  1. artwork.png
  2. sdg-gender-equality-sketch april 6.jpg

Illustration from the My2030 collection made about Gender Equality featuring Canadian social innovation projects. Created in Adobe Illustrator, brainstorming and layout concept on Procreate.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Loogart
Loogart
Montréal-raised illustrator and animator.
Hire Me

More by Loogart

View profile
    • Like