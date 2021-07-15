Teamgraphika Home Page ReDesign

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Today, I want to share with you Teamgraphika - Logo design Agency Company.
This is one of my redesign project and whole design to achieve minimalistic design.
My client is so happy :)
I Hope You Guys Like It 💖
Designed in Figma with love 💖💖💖💖
