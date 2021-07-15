Jay Allen Campbell

Meet Dee Dee

Meet Dee Dee doodle procreate character cartoon logo mascot illustration
It’s DeeDee!!👋
Trying out different texture combos with retro supply’s phantom paper & duplitone, and (literally) making a new pal.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
