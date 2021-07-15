Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Foundry73

EightBit 03

Foundry73
Foundry73
Hire Me
  • Save
EightBit 03 grid design typography typeface type design type art type
EightBit 03 grid design typography typeface type design type art type
Download color palette
  1. EightBit_Dribble_3-01.png
  2. EightBit_Dribble_3-02.png

Contest Time: link in the full bio will give you more details and clues, but in a nutshell figure out the movie quote from the missing letters in the first slide then figure out the actors name and the character’s name from the second slide. Winner gets all my donations for free.

First to DM me wins.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Foundry73
Foundry73
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Foundry73

View profile
    • Like