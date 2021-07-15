Никита Бернардески

Mobile app for communication with a doctor

Mobile app for communication with a doctor communication chat message video covid doctor app design ios mobile ui
Hi, dribblers! 👋🏻

Mobile application for remote communication with a doctor.
The app helps patients connect with doctors. The application has prescriptions from a doctor, the ability to communicate with specialists using a chat or video call.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
