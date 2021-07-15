Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Karina Rosamilia Joyce

Daily UI #015 • On/Off Switch

Karina Rosamilia Joyce
Karina Rosamilia Joyce
  • Save
Daily UI #015 • On/Off Switch lamp onoff switch dailyui uidesign uxdesign
Download color palette

Daily UI # 015

Hey guys 👋
That challenge was to create an on/off switch.

I had the idea of ​​creating an app to configure a light fixture in your home! In this challenge I focused a lot on the feedback that the user would receive to have a preview of how the lamp would look and if it was on or off.

Leave your opinion here in the comments!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Karina Rosamilia Joyce
Karina Rosamilia Joyce

More by Karina Rosamilia Joyce

View profile
    • Like