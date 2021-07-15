Golden Ratio Icons

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
How many different concepts can you think of for a golden ratio icon? It's not every day I get asked to create an icon where I have no idea where to start. This was a really fun exercise, because sometimes, you just have to simplify your thinking to the most basic in order to find that perfect balance for your design.
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.