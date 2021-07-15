Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Golden Ratio Icons
How many different concepts can you think of for a golden ratio icon? It's not every day I get asked to create an icon where I have no idea where to start. This was a really fun exercise, because sometimes, you just have to simplify your thinking to the most basic in order to find that perfect balance for your design.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
