Glamour Absolute Modern/Vintage Font

About the Product

Introducing "Glamour Absolute" - A brand new "two-faced" bold serif with both modern and vintage curves.

A Two-faced beauty : Modern or Vintage

If you are going Vintage Retro : Access your OpenType features to access the large selection of alternate letters and ligatures, select the letters you like from the large variety to get the vintage look you are after. Vary between a light and heavy vintage look based on how many letters you alter.

If you are going Modern Chic : Just type with regular letters :) Play with your letter spacing to add even more class to your designs.

Due to its split personality , Glamour Absolute is a very versatile font, covering a wide range project types, from bold magazine imagery , to wedding invitations, to branding, poster design and so much more.

Included in this pack : A free Photoshop Template with the subtle noise texture (at various strengths to suit your design) used in these previews.

I hope you enjoy!

Language Support : Danish, English, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Luxembourgish, Norwegian Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, Swiss German.

New - HELP WITH accessing the FANCY LETTERS for people without Opentype Capable software is now included in the Help folder :)

