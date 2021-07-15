kanghusein.id

Letter A Leaf Logo

kanghusein.id
kanghusein.id
  • Save
Letter A Leaf Logo leaf gold a letter logos minimal illustration logo design design flat design logotype icon branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Logo | Available on logoground
• Letter A Leaf Logo
___________________
If you need logo design services for products, businesses or organizations, please contact us. We are ready to serve wholeheartedly.

Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/omahlogo.std/
Behance | https://www.behance.net/kanghusein
Logoground | https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=517075

Like, comment and Share
Thanks you ☺️

kanghusein.id
kanghusein.id

More by kanghusein.id

View profile
    • Like