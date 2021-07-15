Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Peter Voth

Cornerstone Presbyterian Church

Peter Voth
Peter Voth
Hire Me
  • Save
Cornerstone Presbyterian Church church logo design branding design engraving logo badge vector illustration peter voth design
Cornerstone Presbyterian Church church logo design branding design engraving logo badge vector illustration peter voth design
Cornerstone Presbyterian Church church logo design branding design engraving logo badge vector illustration peter voth design
Cornerstone Presbyterian Church church logo design branding design engraving logo badge vector illustration peter voth design
Cornerstone Presbyterian Church church logo design branding design engraving logo badge vector illustration peter voth design
Cornerstone Presbyterian Church church logo design branding design engraving logo badge vector illustration peter voth design
Cornerstone Presbyterian Church church logo design branding design engraving logo badge vector illustration peter voth design
Cornerstone Presbyterian Church church logo design branding design engraving logo badge vector illustration peter voth design
Download color palette
  1. Unbenannt-5_Zeichenfläche 1.png
  2. Unbenannt-5-02.png
  3. Unbenannt-5-03.png
  4. Unbenannt-5-04.png
  5. Unbenannt-5-05.png
  6. Unbenannt-5-06.png
  7. Unbenannt-5-07.png
  8. Unbenannt-5-08.png

Branding Design for Cornerstone Presbyterian Church from Huntsville Alabama. The main wordmark is New Forest by Beasts of England. The main mark shows a C, a Cross and scroll within a rose window inspired composition. The branding includes eight custom icons that represent the various core values of the church. Swipe left to see them!

Peter Voth
Peter Voth
Aiming for the Good, the True & the Beautiful.
Hire Me

More by Peter Voth

View profile
    • Like