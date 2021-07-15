Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Md. Anwar Hossain

Eid ul Adha 2021 Banner Design

Eid ul Adha is one of the most significant day for a muslim. In this day, the muslims sacrifice theri dear animal such as cow, camel, sheep etc. to the Almighty Allah to gain the pleasure of Allah.

Today, I will show you how to design a banner for Eid ul Adha. I have talked the whole process in details and also devided the tutorial into chapyters so that you can understand it properly. I hope you will enjoy the video. Please give a thumbs up if you like the video and share it to your friends so that they also can know they process.

TUTORIAL - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wAlBkLevZFU

    • Like