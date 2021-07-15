Eid ul Adha 2021 Banner Design

Eid ul Adha is one of the most significant day for a muslim. In this day, the muslims sacrifice theri dear animal such as cow, camel, sheep etc. to the Almighty Allah to gain the pleasure of Allah.

Today, I will show you how to design a banner for Eid ul Adha. I have talked the whole process in details and also devided the tutorial into chapyters so that you can understand it properly. I hope you will enjoy the video. Please give a thumbs up if you like the video and share it to your friends so that they also can know they process.

TUTORIAL - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wAlBkLevZFU