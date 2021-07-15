Doug Rodas

Jealousy | Posters gay pride lgbtq queer disco roisin murphy dj posters music dj set
Posters I designed to promote the DJ set I performed live at the fourth edition of Just Love, El Salvador's Pride party hosted by HUS.

Listen to the set here.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
