Neighborhood App 📱

Hello friends 👀
This shot is a from one of my recent weekly challenge program, the problem statement was to"Create an app for people who are new to an area and they want to connect with their neighbors"🏡
My design solved the issue of finding people near you then you can see their profile as well meet up with them 🤝🏼
If you like my design then give it a like or there is anything you think can be improved then suggest me in the comment section , I would love to hear them and will also execute in my design!