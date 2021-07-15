Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Feragni (Forge Brand Concept)

Feragni (Forge Brand Concept) branding logo graphic design
Feragni is a combination of the words Ferro which means iron in Latin and Agni which means fire in Sanskrit, besides the logo shape is like jewelry that resembles flames with a red-orange color gradient. This logo is designed to resemble a traditional Balinese pattern

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
