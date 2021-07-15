Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rad14

ART (Augmented Real-Time)

Rad14
Rad14
  • Save
ART (Augmented Real-Time) branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

ART is AR-Time, where Augmented Reality can be created in Real-Time, besides ART also literally means art. The ART logo combines the shape of the eye and the distinctive "kakul-kakulan" motif that represents Balinese visual art

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Rad14
Rad14

More by Rad14

View profile
    • Like