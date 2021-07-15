Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rad14

Cloud Connect

Rad14
Rad14
  • Save
Cloud Connect branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Cloud Connect is a brand idea that is similar to the cloud. We can save files, transfer files or data to friends and can also connect to output devices such as printers, scanners, faxes.

This logo consists of two elements. the cloud that represents the cloud where we can store and transfer data and the transfer symbol (which is on the usb) which represents the transfer of data

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Rad14
Rad14

More by Rad14

View profile
    • Like