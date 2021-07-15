Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Cloud Connect is a brand idea that is similar to the cloud. We can save files, transfer files or data to friends and can also connect to output devices such as printers, scanners, faxes.
This logo consists of two elements. the cloud that represents the cloud where we can store and transfer data and the transfer symbol (which is on the usb) which represents the transfer of data