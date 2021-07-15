Mozilla Firefox Icon System, Proton Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
The new Firefox system-icons are designed to harmonize with the typeface through the use of shared visual characteristics found in the letter shapes 📐
I am proud to have partnered with the splendid Mozilla Team on this extensive project. I will be sharing more on this icon system soon!