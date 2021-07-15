Sonika Agarwal

Rati - The Precious Stone Collection - Logo Design

Sonika Agarwal
Sonika Agarwal
  • Save
Rati - The Precious Stone Collection - Logo Design logos stone jewelry jewellery designer logo design typography vector design flat branding logo
Download color palette

Logo Design for Rati - The Precious Stone Collection

View my best logos at https://www.behance.net/gallery/64263535/Logo-Folio-2018

Please contact me for design enquiries at sonika.agarwal.in@gmail.com

Sonika Agarwal
Sonika Agarwal

More by Sonika Agarwal

View profile
    • Like