Srinivasa Raja Iyengar

BARA Mobile App

Srinivasa Raja Iyengar
Srinivasa Raja Iyengar
  • Save
BARA Mobile App restaurant ux graphic design branding ui mobile app
Download color palette

At Bara’, we provide a vibrant and hospitable atmosphere for our customers. Each of our drink and pastry concoctions has been thoroughly taste-tested to
ensure absolute quality. Our passion is providing you with flavorful coffee and homemade pastries while creating lasting relationships. Not only do we provide
quality drinks and pastries with an atmosphere, if you need space for meetings
or family outings, but we also have that too!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Srinivasa Raja Iyengar
Srinivasa Raja Iyengar

More by Srinivasa Raja Iyengar

View profile
    • Like