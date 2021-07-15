jiri zavadil

jsem zena

jsem zena visual identity brand identity icon logomark logotype branding brand logo accent identity ci feminine girly girl woman women
czech accent detail of logo for https://jsemzena.cz - a charity project celebrating significant women thoughout history by https://lilia.cz

