Travel manager - switch between trip & hotel

Travel manager - switch between trip & hotel booking hotel travel trip minimal clean navigation feed grid mobile iphone switch design ios card dashboard interface ux ui app
Vamoos is a B2B travel manager for the travel companies and hotels.
This is the design update for the switching process between trip & hotel of iOS application.
To be continued...

Check the current version of app we've producted here:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/vamoos/id887836850
https://www.vamoos.com/

