NutriRich - Wholesome Salad App

Avneet Rayar for Fibonalabs
Breathe life in your design using Figma's Smart Animate!

Tried my hands on Smart Animation to have an effective user interface for a Salad Delivery app, which makes the app more fun and user-friendly.

Hope you like it, Cheers!

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
