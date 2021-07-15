NutriRich - Wholesome Salad App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Breathe life in your design using Figma's Smart Animate!
Tried my hands on Smart Animation to have an effective user interface for a Salad Delivery app, which makes the app more fun and user-friendly.
Hope you like it, Cheers!
