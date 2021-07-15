Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andrey Zaikin

MoneyMan | Ad campaign

Andrey Zaikin
Andrey Zaikin
  • Save
MoneyMan | Ad campaign gif animation banner ad product graphic design design figma
Download color palette

Full banner (mp4) https://vimeo.com/575358298

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Andrey Zaikin
Andrey Zaikin

More by Andrey Zaikin

View profile
    • Like