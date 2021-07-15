Darya Kruhlyak

Music Player App

neuromorphic music player figma design mobile pp mobile mobile design dark mode dark music app music
Hello Dribbblers 🔥
Here’s my new shot for a Music player App. Dark mode, minimalistic design with some details in neuromorphic style and small bright accent.

If you like this shot, Press “L” ❤️

Feel free to share a couple of thoughts and opinion below in the comment 🙌

Thank you!

