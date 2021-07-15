Sumit Shrestha

Daily UI #007 - Weather App (Glassmorphism)

Daily UI #007 - Weather App (Glassmorphism) latesttrends glass weatherapp glassmorphism ui
Hello Guys 👋

Daily UI #007 of #100 (Glassmorphism)

Tools: Figma
Fonts: Manrope

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
