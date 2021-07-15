Feel The Astonishing Temptation Of Shopify Crowdfunding App

Shopify Crowdfunding App is one such app designed by Webkul that lets you have an outstanding experience. It delivers you tons of attractive widgets that you can take advantage of. First, it enables you to complete the design of the crowdfunding feature and donation progress bar to match your store theme and capture the attention of customers. Secondly, this app lets you edit automated email notifications to customers to guarantee that its content is reliable and relevant. Third, the Shopify crowdfunding app notifies customers about the status of crowdfunding campaigns to let them know when their funds have reached the desired position. Lastly, this app can create multiple crowdfunding campaigns so that you can use it to launch different campaigns. Plus, when it reaches your goal, you can end the campaign if you want. Install the app now to use its amazing characteristics.