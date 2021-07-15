Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ngapak Studio

OTTAWA FINE SCRIPT MONOLINE | NGAPAKSTUDIO.COM

Ngapak Studio
Ngapak Studio
  • Save
OTTAWA FINE SCRIPT MONOLINE | NGAPAKSTUDIO.COM calligraphy font awesome wedding invitation invitation wedding handlettering monoline font script script lettering fonts font
Download color palette

Ottawa is a Fine Script Monoline font with a handletter sense that perfect for your project.
Ottawa is perfect for branding projects, wedding invitation, logo, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handlettering font taste.

Ngapak Studio
Ngapak Studio

More by Ngapak Studio

View profile
    • Like