Website Design for an emerging AI based technology start-up

Website Design for an emerging AI based technology start-up web page modern minimalist clean artificial intelligence technology
Hi there bro, this is the latest project.Hope you gengs give me more feedback & always support me, don't forget to follow/comment/like & share.Join me on my movement, thanks geng & GBU All
#technology #technologythesedays #artificalintelligence #clean #minimalist #simple #instagram #design #website #webpage #webpagedesign #99designs #dribbble #behance #freelancer #graphicdesign #freelancercom #client @robert_kwe
https://www.instagram.com/light348/
https://dribbble.com/BRIGHT_LIGHT

Please need more feedback for better design, thank you

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
